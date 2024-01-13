Senior Consult Stage 2
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Age support
A selected of nutrients which meets the nutritionnal needs of ageing cats. Enriched with green-lipped mussel. Reduced phosphorus content.
Maintain ideal weight
Adequate formula and daily rations to help maintain ideal weight in ageing cats.
S/O Index
The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: maize, wheat gluten*, maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, maize gluten, animal fats, rice, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, chicory pulp, minerals, soya oil, tomato (source of lycopene), fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM, 0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20700 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 46 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 60 mg, E6 (Zinc): 125 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 28.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.6% - Crude fibres: 4.9% - Phosphorus: 5.5 g/kg. * L.I.P. protein selected for its very high digestibility. Metabolisable energy: 378.9 kcal. (per 100g).
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 260 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 59 - Crude ash (max) 62.
|Cat's weight
|Normal (grams)
|Normal (cups)
|Overweight (grams)
|Overweight (cups)
|2 kg
|34
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|3 kg
|45
|4/8
|36
|4/8
|4 kg
|55
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|5 kg
|64
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|6 kg
|73
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|7 kg
|82
|1
|65
|6/8
|8 kg
|90
|1 + 1/8
|72
|7/8
|9 kg
|98
|1 + 2/8
|78
|1
|10 kg
|105
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1