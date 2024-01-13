Senior Consult Stage 2 High Calorie
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old
Sizes available
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Age support
A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of ageing cats. Enriched with green-lipped mussel. Reduced phosphorus content.
High fat
High fat content to meet the needs of ageing cats with a tendency to lose weight.
S/O index
The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: maize, wheat gluten*, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, maize flour, wheat, maize gluten, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, minerals, tomato (source of lycopene), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM 0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Analytical constituents: Protein: 28% - Fat content: 18% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 4.2% - Phosphorus: 5.5 g/kg.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean- Active
|-
|Normal
|2 kg
|38 g
|4/8 cup
|32 g
|3/8 cup
|3 kg
|51 g
|5/8 cup
|42 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|62 g
|6/8 cup
|52 g
|5/8 cup
|5 kg
|73 g
|7/8 cup
|61 g
|6/8 cup
|6 kg
|83 g
|1 cup
|69 g
|7/8 cup
|7 kg
|92 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|77 g
|1 cup
|8 kg
|102 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|85 g
|1 cup
|9 kg
|111 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|92 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|119 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|99 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|-
|-
|MIX FEEDING RATION TABLE
|-
|-
|With Senior Consult Stage 2 Wet
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|1 Wet Pouch of Senior Consult Stage 2 Wet + Dry
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Senior Consult Stage 2 Wet + Dry
|2 kg
|14 g
|1/8 cup
|8 g
|1/8 cup
|3 kg
|27 g
|3/8 cup
|18 g
|2/8 cup
|4 kg
|38 g
|4/8 cup
|28 g
|3/8 cup
|5 kg
|49 g
|5/8 cup
|37 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|59 g
|6/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|7 kg
|69 g
|7/8 cup
|53 g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|78 g
|1 cup
|61 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|87 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|68 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|95 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup