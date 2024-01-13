Urinary S/O

Urinary S/O

Wet food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats. Urinary S/O is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated to dissolve struvite stones and reducing their recurrence through its urine acidifying properties and its low level of magnesium.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Idiopathic cystitis

Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, Urinary S/O feline increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.

Struvite dissolution

Urinary S/O feline effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.

Low RSS

Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Urine dilution

Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

