Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie

Wet food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve struvite uroliths.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

