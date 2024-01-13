Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve struvite uroliths.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Composition: eat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 170 IU, E1 (Iron): 2 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.5 mg, E6 (Zinc): 5 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 9.5% - Fat content: 2.7% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 81.5% - Taurine (total): 0.085% - Calcium: 0.22% - Phosphorus: 0.19% - Sodium: 0.26% - Magnesium: 0.01% - Potassium: 0.16% - Chloride: 0.33% - Sulfur: 0.16% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|-
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2 kg
|160
|1 + 1/2
|-
|-
|3 kg
|210
|2
|-
|-
|4 kg
|260
|2 + 1/2
|205
|2
|5 kg
|305
|3
|245
|2 + 1/2
|6 kg
|345
|3 + 1/2
|275
|2 + 3/4
|7 kg
|385
|3 + 3/4
|310
|3
|8 kg
|425
|4 + 1/4
|340
|3 + 1/2
|9 kg
|460
|4 + 1/2
|370
|3 + 3/4
|10 kg
|495
|5
|400
|4