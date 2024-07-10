German Spitz
With five different sizes, ranging from 18 – 55cm, and an array of coat colours, the German Spitz is an incredibly diverse breed.
About the German Spitz
The German Spitz is the ancestor of most of the spitz-type breeds recognised today. Their beautiful coat with abundant undercoat is one of their most captivating features, especially the mane-like collar and bushy tail.
The five varieties of German Spitz are known separately as the Toy Spitz, Miniature Spitz, Medium Spitz, Giant Spitz and Wolfspitz. In non-German-speaking countries Wolfspitz are known as Keeshonds and Toy Spitz as Pomeranians.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16 years
Loving / Lively / Loyal / Alert / Confident / Resilient
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16 years
Loving / Lively / Loyal / Alert / Confident / Resilient
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
Makes a great guard dog
Needs little training
Makes a great guard dog
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