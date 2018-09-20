Common dog digestive problems

While dogs can have robust digestive systems, there are some common issues they can have which can be caused by infections, diet, lifestyle and other factors. The symptoms of these issues can point to a number of potential causes, so it’s important to consult your vet for further advice and treatment.

Symptoms and causes of diarrhoea in dogs

If your dog has diarrhoea, it will move its bowels more frequently than normal and stools may be of a looser consistency. Your vet will make the distinction between diarrhoea caused by small intestine problems, and those caused by issues in the large intestine; the latter generally results in more mucus-like diarrhoea of a small volume, but frequent.

Diarrhoea can be caused by your dog eating something which disagrees with them, a bacterial or viral infection, worms or other parasites, or can be an indicator of an underlying health condition. Puppies are particularly at risk as they have very vulnerable digestive and immune systems.

An infestation of parasites can cause diarrhoea in your dog, including roundworms, and protozoa, like coccidia. Although de-worming can help get rid of worms in the digestive tract, your dog is still at risk as not all treatments are effective against all parasites.

Your dog may also have diarrhoea if they have a dietary hypersensitivity, or allergy. Gastrointestinal symptoms caused by food allergies are usually more chronic than diarrhoea, caused by something like dietary indiscretion. However, if your dog has chronic diarrhoea, talk to your veterinarian before changing their diet as there are many causes.

Treatment of diarrhoea in dogs

Depending on the underlying cause, your vet may prescribe different treatments for your dog’s diarrhoea. This may include de-worming, medicine to treat an infection, and dietary management, such as giving them a specialised diet to help reduce the workload on the gut and help improve stool quality.