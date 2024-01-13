Beagle Adult
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Beagle food has been specifically developed to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Beagles helps them maintain an ideal weight while supporting the health of their bones and joints. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Beagles - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Ideal weight
The Beagle can easily gain excess weight. This formula is designed to provide Beagles with the precise amount of calories that support a healthy weight plus a blend of fibres to help them feel full.
Food intake control
Beagles tend to eat quickly without chewing their food. The cross-shaped kibble in the Beagle formula helps to slow down the rate of ingestion and encourage chewing.
Bone and joint health
Supports healthy bones and joints with enriched levels of EPA & DHA and targeted nutrients. The Beagle’s sturdy and compact body, combined with their natural tendency to gain weight, are both factors that can put stress on their joints. This formula contains precise levels of omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), glucosamine and chondroitin to support healthy bones and joints.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Beagle dog.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|12 kg
|171 g (2+1/8 cups)
|198 g (2+3/8 cups cups)
|225 g (2+6/8 cups)
|14 kg
|192 g (2+3/8 cups)
|222 g (2+6/8 cups cups)
|253 g (3+1/8 cups)
|16 kg
|212 g (2+5/8 cups)
|246 g (3 cups)
|279 g (3+3/8 cups)
|18 kg
|232 g (2+7/8 cups)
|268 g (3+2/8 cups)
|305 g (3+6/8 cups)