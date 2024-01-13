Boxer Adult
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Boxer food has been formulated and designed to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. Boxers are athletic, muscular dogs. They are prone to diseases that affect heart muscle. Nutrition to help maintain healthy muscle mass, as well as support healthy cardiac function, is important for this breed. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Boxers - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Ideal muscle mass
The Boxer has a lean muscular frame; to help maintain muscle mass, the diet contains optimal levels of protein and is enriched with L-carnitine.
Healthy cardiac function
The Boxer is prone to heart disease, especially involving the heart muscle. Royal Canin Boxer diet helps supports heart function and healthy heart muscle through the addition of taurine, L-carnitine and omega 3 fatty acids, EPA & DHA.
Joints and bones
Boxers are a muscular breed with a square build and strong bone strong. Chondroitin, glucosamine and higher levels of omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) are included to help support healthy joints.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Boxer to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|24 kg
|255 g (3 cups)
|335 g (3+7/8 cups)
|389 g (4+4/8 cups)
|26 kg
|271 g (3+1/8 cups)
|356 g (4+1/8 cups)
|413 g (4+6/8 cups)
|28 kg
|286 g (3+2/8 cups)
|377 g (4+3/8 cups)
|437 g (5 cups)
|30 kg
|301 g (3+4/8 cups)
|397 g (4+5/8 cups)
|460 g (5+3/8 cups)
|32 kg
|316 g (3+5/8 cups)
|416 g (4+7/8 cups)
|483 g (5+5/8 cups)
|34 kg
|331 g (3+7/8 cups)
|436 g (5 cups)
|505 g (5+7/8 cups)
|36 kg
|346 g (4 cups)
|455 g (5+2/8 cups)
|527 g (6+1/8 cups)
|38 kg
|360 g (4+1/8 cups)
|474 g (5+4/8 cups)
|549 g (6+3/8 cups)