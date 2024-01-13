Cavalier King Charles Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppies - Up to 12 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Growth is an essential stage in your King Charles Cavalier puppy's life. During this key period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. That's why it's important to select a food that provides your dog with nutrients that support optimal health.Suitable for puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants that help to support your puppy's natural defences as its immune system develops. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), as well as an adapted content of minerals, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains all the nutrients necessary to help support healthy cardiac function.This formula contains a specific combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.) specifically selected for its high digestibility.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains exclusive, tailor-made kibble. The exclusive formula contains a calcium chelator which helps to reduce the likelihood of tartar formation on your dog's teeth and gums.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Cavalier King Charles Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Cardiac tone
Cavalier King Charles contains the nutrients necessary to help support good cardiac function: adapted content of minerals, EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine and antioxidants.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 1 kg
|Adult weight = 2 kg
|Adult weight = 3.5 kg
|2 m
|95 g (1 cup)
|115 g (1+2/8cups)
|127 g (1+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|108 g (1+1/8 cups)
|136 g (1+3/8 cups)
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|113 g (1+1/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|158 g (1+5/8 cups)
|5 m
|113 g (1+1/8 cups)
|146 g (1+4/8 cups)
|160 g (1+5/8 cups)
|6 m
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|7 m
|92 g (1 cup)
|130 g (1+3/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 m
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|117 g (1+2/8 cups)
|129 g (1+3/8 cups)
|9 m
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|10 m
|80 g ( cups)
|103 g (1+1/8 cups)
|114 g (1+1/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Cavilier King Charles Adult
|Transition to Cavilier King Charles Adult
|Transition to Cavilier King Charles Adult