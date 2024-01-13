Suitable for puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind. During this important growth period, your puppy’s immune system develops gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants – such as vitamin E – that help to support your puppy’s natural defences. Thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Puppy contributes to supporting your puppy’s bones and maintaining joint health. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Puppy’s formula contains high quality protein. This protein has been specifically selected due to its high digestibility. In addition, the protein and prebiotics combined help to support your puppy’s digestive health. The exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Puppy helps to support your puppy’s dental health by helping to reduce the formation of tartar, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators.