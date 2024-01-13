Jack Russell Terrier Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Jack Russell Terrier puppies - Up to 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

3kg

BENEFITS

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.

Healthy growth

The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense short growth combined with a lively temperament. This formula helps support harmonious growth thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier puppy.

