Jack Russell Terrier Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Jack Russell Terrier puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
3kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Healthy growth
The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense short growth combined with a lively temperament. This formula helps support harmonious growth thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier puppy.
|Weight of dog
|Weight = 5 kg
|Weight = 7 kg
|Weight = 10 kg
|2 m
|95 g (1 cup)
|115 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|149 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|3 m
|107 g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|135 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|175 g (1 + 7/8 cups)
|4 m
|112 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|143 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|186 g (2 cups)
|5 m
|113 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|145 g ( 1 + 4/8 cups)
|189 g (2 cups)
|6 m
|102 g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|144 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|189 g (2 cups)
|7 m
|95 g (1 cup)
|135 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|177g (1 + 7/8 cups)
|8 m
|87 g (7/8 cups)
|126 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|165 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|9 m
|90 g (1 cup)
|116 (1 + 2/8 cups)
|153 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|10 m
|92 g (1 cup)
|118 (1 + 2/8 cups)
|157 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Jack Russel Adult
|Transition to Jack Russel Adult
|Transition to Jack Russel Adult