Labrador Retriever Sterilised
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for neutered, adult and mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Appetite control
Helps meet the specific needs of neutered adult Labrador Retrievers thanks to an increased protein level (30%) and a reduced fat intake (11%). Also contains L-carnitine. This formula is enriched with fibres which helps promote a feeling of fullness and maintain ideal weight.
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Healthy skin & coat
Labrador retriever sterilised helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s texture and formula are adapted to the Labrador Retriever dog, and its exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake.
|Dog Weight
|Low activity
|Normal activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|277 g (3+3/8 cups)
|329 g (4 cups)
|381 g (4+5/8 cups)
|28 kg
|293 g (3+5/8 cups)
|367 g (4+2/8 cups)
|403 g (5 cups)
|30 kg
|309 g (3+6/8 cups)
|367 g (4+4/8 cups)
|425 g (5+2/8 cups)
|32 kg
|324 g (4 cups)
|385 g (4+6/8 cups)
|446 g (5+4/8 cups)
|34 kg
|339 g (4+1/8 cups)
|403 g (5 cups)
|466 (5+6/8 cups)
|36 kg
|354 g (4+3/8 cups)
|420 g (5+1/8 cups)
|487 g (6 cups)
|38 kg
|369 g(4+4/8 cups)
|438 g (5+3/8 cups)
|507 g (6+2/8 cups)
|40 kg
|383 g (4+6/8 cups)
|455 g (5+5/8 cups)
|527 g (6+4/8 cups)