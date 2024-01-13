Labrador Retriever Sterilised

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for neutered, adult and mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 15 months old.

Sizes available

3kg

12kg

Appetite control

Helps meet the specific needs of neutered adult Labrador Retrievers thanks to an increased protein level (30%) and a reduced fat intake (11%). Also contains L-carnitine. This formula is enriched with fibres which helps promote a feeling of fullness and maintain ideal weight.

Bone & joint health

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Healthy skin & coat

Labrador retriever sterilised helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s texture and formula are adapted to the Labrador Retriever dog, and its exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake.

