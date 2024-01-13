Maxi Relax Care

When your dog loses his routine, he can feel uneasy. A stressed dog might behave unexpectedly, isolate, hide, or be restless – all signs of upset nerves. High-quality nutrition that’s specially calibrated to help your dog adapt gives him a chance to start feeling better. This extra-tasty recipe contains a naturally-sourced adaptogenic nutrient that helps to moderate your dog’s responses to upsets. We include this high-quality nutrient in a digestible form and, what’s more, we monitor its exact composition, quantity, and quality every month. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Maxi helps to calm your dog’s reaction to change. All Royal Canin foods are nutritionally complete and contain 100% of the nutrients your dog needs as a healthy base for wellbeing. These nutrients include fats, fibers, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Our Relax Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, when scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, +44% of dogs behaved normally in changing situations. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Maxi’s results are a proven success.