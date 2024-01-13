ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Chunks in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 10 months old. This formula is meticulously crafted to help maintain muscle mass thanks to its high-quality protein content. Medium-sized dogs tend to lead active lifestyles, which can expose them to various environmental factors that could weaken their immune system. To help support your dog’s natural defences, this formula is enriched with prebiotics and a blend of vitamins—including vitamins C and E. This specially crafted formula also has a blend of vitamins and highly digestible nutrients to help support maximal absorption and overall health. No matter what breed your dog is, their coat is their crowning glory. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Chunks In Gravy is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult. Mixing wet and dry food brings variety to your dog’s diet, making their mealtimes more interesting and engaging.