Medium Sterilised

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.

Sizes available

3kg

10kg

12kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Proven results

10 % lower calories* *compared to maintenance product (Medium Adult).

For neutered adult dogs

Combination of high protein content (28 %) and moderate fat intake (13 %) that helps maintain an ideal weight. Designed for neutered medium breed dogs, the nutritional profile is enriched with L-carnitine and features gut-healthy fibre so your dog enjoys the same volume of food while reducing his calorie intake.

How else can you help your dog?

Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

