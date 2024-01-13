Ensuring your dog gets the nutrients it needs is essential because the nutritional support your dog receives significantly contributes to maintaining optimal health. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Adult is suitable for small, indoor dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 10kg. This food is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small, indoor dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Adult contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.) and an appropriate fibre content to align with your small dog’s nutritional needs. These nutrients contribute to supporting and maintaining your dog’s digestive health, as well as reducing the volume and odour of its stools. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Adult contains L-Carnitine, a nutrient that transports fatty acids and is involved in the production of energy. In addition, the specially adapted calorie content helps to maintain your dog’s ideal bodyweight. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Adult’s formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support the health of your dog’s skin and coat.