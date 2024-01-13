Mini Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months.
Sizes available
50g
800g
1.1kg
2kg
4kg
8kg
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy food is formulated with the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind and is suitable for puppies aged 2-10 months that will have an adult weight of up to 10kg. Your puppy's growth period is such an essential stage in its life; it's the time of big changes and new discoveries. Within this period, your puppy's immune system is developing gradually. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - to help support your puppy's natural defences as it grows. The shape of the kibble is small and easy to chew, perfect for your puppy's small mouth, and both the smell and flavour are optimised to tempt even the fussiest of dogs; it also helps to support its dental health and general oral hygiene. By containing a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (such as L.I.P - known for its high digestibility) as well as prebiotics, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy supports the digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality by reducing faecal smell and quantity.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Mini Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent no EP1146870.
Intense energy content
Meets the energy needs of small breed puppies during the growth period, and satisfies fussy appetites.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 2 kg
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 10 kg
|2 m
|49 g (4/8 cups)
|103 g (1+1/8 cups)
|146 g (1+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|54 g (5/8 cups)
|119 g (1+2/8 cups)
|172 g (1+7/8 cups)
|4 m
|55 g (5/8 cups)
|125 g (1+3/8 cups)
|182 g (2 cups)
|5 m
|55 g (5/8 cups)
|126 g (1+3/8 cups)
|185 g (2 cups)
|6 m
|48 g (4/8 cups)
|125 g (1+3/8 cups)
|184 g (2 cups)
|7 m
|40 g (4/8 cups)
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|167 g (1+7/8 cups)
|8 m
|39 g (3/8 cups)
|101 g (1+1/8 cups)
|149 g (1+5/8 cups)
|9 m
|39 g (3/8 cups)
|90 g (1 cups)
|133 g (1+4/8 cups)
|10 m
|39 g (3/8 cups)
|89 g (1 cups)
|132 g (1+4/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Mini Adult
|Transition to Mini Adult
|Transition to Mini Adult