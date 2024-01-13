PUPPY - MEDIUM - Chunks in gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old
Sizes available
1 x 140g
10 x 140g
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for medium breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy (in Gravy) also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.
|WET ONLY (POUCH per day)
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12 kg
|4,5
|5,5
|6
|6
|6
|5,5
|5
|4,5
|4,5
|4
|14 kg
|5
|6
|6,5
|6,5
|6,5
|6
|6
|5,5
|5
|5
|15 kg
|5,5
|6,5
|7
|7
|7
|6,5
|6
|5,5
|5
|5
|16 kg
|5,5
|7
|7,5
|7,5
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|6
|5,5
|5,5
|18 kg
|6
|7,5
|8
|8
|8
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|6
|6
|20 kg
|6,5
|8
|8,5
|9
|9
|8
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|6,5
|22 kg
|6,5
|8
|9
|9
|9,5
|9,5
|8,5
|7,5
|7
|6,5
|24 kg
|7
|8,5
|9
|9,5
|10
|10
|9
|8
|7,5
|7
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|WET
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Medium chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12 kg
|1
|128g
|157g
|170g
|174g
|173g
|154g
|134g
|116g
|114g
|113g
|14 kg
|1
|148g
|180g
|196g
|200g
|200g
|183g
|167g
|150g
|133g
|132g
|15 kg
|1
|157g
|191g
|208g
|213g
|213g
|195g
|179g
|161g
|143g
|141g
|16 kg
|1
|165g
|202g
|220g
|225g
|225g
|206g
|190g
|170g
|152g
|150g
|18 kg
|1
|181g
|223g
|242g
|249g
|249g
|229g
|211g
|190g
|169g
|167g
|20 kg
|1
|197g
|244g
|265g
|273g
|273g
|252g
|232g
|209g
|186g
|184g
|22 kg
|1
|201g
|252g
|274g
|288g
|295g
|293g
|262g
|232g
|203g
|201g
|24 kg
|1
|205g
|260g
|284g
|303g
|318g
|316g
|283g
|250g
|220g
|218g