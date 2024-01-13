PUPPY - MEDIUM - Chunks in gravy

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for medium breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy (in Gravy) also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.