Mini Puppy
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight from 1 to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Your puppy’s growth period is an important life stage; it’s the time of discovery and change. While your puppy is still growing, it’s important that its diet supports optimal health. Suitable for puppies aged up to 10 months that will have an adult weight of up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your mini puppy in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – to support its juvenile immune system while it’s still maturing. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy also contains many beneficial nutrients that help to support your puppy’s general digestive health. What’s more, the intense energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy will meet the high energy needs of your small breed puppy. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
Immune system support
Helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Helps support digestive health and a balance in the intestinal flora.
Intense energy content
Meets the energy needs of small breeds puppies.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 2kg
|Adult weight = 5 kg
|Adult weight = 10kg
|-
|Pouch
|Pouch
|Pouch
|2 m
|2+1/2
|4+1/2
|7
|4 m
|2+3/4
|5+1/4
|8+3/4
|6 m
|2+1/4
|4+3/4
|9
|8 m
|2
|3+3/4
|7+1/4
|10 m
|2
|3+3/4
|6+1/2