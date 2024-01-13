Shiba Inu Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shiba Inus - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
800g
4kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Healthy skin & coat
Shiba inu adult contains nutrients, including an exclusive complex, EPA/DHA and borage oil for maintaining a healthy skin and coat.
Ideal weight
Shiba inu adult helps maintain ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content and an adjusted feeding guideline.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Shiba Inu. This formula contains sodium polyphosphate to support oral health.
Digestive health
Shiba inu adult helps maintain a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to digestive tolerance due to inclusion of high quality proteins (L.I.P.*). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: maize, rice, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable protein isolate*, maize gluten, animal fats, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, vegetable fibres, minerals, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil (0.1%), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 49 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 64 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.11 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 2.6% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 4 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 240 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 36 - Crude ash (max) 64. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Dog Weight (kg)
|Normal activity
|More activity
|4
|83g (7/8 cup)
|94g (1 cup)
|5
|98g (1+1/8 cups)
|111g (1+2/8 cups)
|6
|112g (1+2/8 cups)
|127g (1+3/8 cups)
|7
|125g ( 1+3/8 cups)
|143g (1+5/8 cups)
|9
|152g (1+6/8 cups)
|173g (2 cups)
|10
|164g (1+7/8 cups)
|187g (2+1/8 cups)
|11
|177g (2 cups)
|201g (2+2/8 cups)
|12
|188g (2+1/8 cups)
|214g (2+3/8 cups)