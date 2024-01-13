Shiba Inu Adult

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shiba Inus - Over 10 months old

800g

4kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Healthy skin & coat

Shiba inu adult contains nutrients, including an exclusive complex, EPA/DHA and borage oil for maintaining a healthy skin and coat.

Ideal weight

Shiba inu adult helps maintain ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content and an adjusted feeding guideline.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Shiba Inu. This formula contains sodium polyphosphate to support oral health.

Digestive health

Shiba inu adult helps maintain a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to digestive tolerance due to inclusion of high quality proteins (L.I.P.*). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

