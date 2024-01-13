ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult Loaf is a nutritionally complete wet food formula developed to support the health and wellbeing of adult Shih Tzus like yours. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult Loaf is enriched with proteins and fatty acids from quality sources. These beneficial nutrients help to nourish your Shih Tzu’s coat and support skin health. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult Loaf also helps to support healthy cardiac function. This diet has a smooth pâté texture, as well as a rich and appetising aroma to appeal to your dog’s appetite. To appeal to each dog’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is also available as dry food with crunchy, tailor-made kibble specially crafted to suit the size and shape of the Shih Tzu’s jaw. If your dog enjoys a diet of both wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you provide an accurate amount of each.