Sterilised

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs with tendency to gain weight.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Maintaining ideal weight

Helps maintaining ideal weight of sterilised dogs through a 10% reduction in calories.

For neutered adult dogs

After sterilisation, your dog’s metabolism slows down. Even if he is still happy at home, he is burning less energy, and you may notice that he’s hungrier than before. Keeping him trim is now key.

Canine care nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

image of recyclable image packaging