Suitable for puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Yorkshire Terrier in mind. Because your young Yorkshire Terrier’s immune system develops gradually, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – to help support your puppy’s natural defences during this important growth phase. ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy’s formula is enriched with an adapted content of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and Omega-6 fatty acids (from borage oil), as well biotin to help maintain your puppy’s coat health. ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy also helps to support digestive health. Nutrients with highly digestible, high quality protein (L.I.P.) and prebiotics (FOS) are included to help your puppy maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. What’s more, the exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy supports dental hygiene by helping to slow down tartar formation.