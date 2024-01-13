Adult Small Dog under 10kg
Dry food for Dog
Adult Small Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for small breed dogs (1-10kg) 10 months to 8 years old that have not been neutered. This complete diet is tailored to meet the higher energy needs of non-neutered adult dogs. It also supports the specific dental and digestive requirements of small breeds. It can be feed throughout your dog's adult life.
Sizes available
50g
2kg
4kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Tartar control
Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.
Digestive tolerance
Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.
Skin barrier
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help promote health with age.
|Adult weight
|Very active
|Very active
|Normal activity
|Normal activity
|Indoor - no exercise
|Indoor - no exercise
|-
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2 kg
|54
|5/8
|48
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|3 kg
|74
|7/8
|65
|7/8
|56
|6/8
|4 kg
|91
|11/8
|80
|1
|69
|7/8
|5 kg
|108
|13/8
|95
|12/8
|82
|1
|6 kg
|124
|14/8
|109
|13/8
|94
|11/8
|7 kg
|139
|16/8
|122
|14/8
|106
|13/8
|8 kg
|154
|17/8
|135
|16/8
|117
|14/8
|9 kg
|168
|21/8
|148
|17/8
|128
|15/8
|10 kg
|182
|22/8
|160
|2
|138
|16/8