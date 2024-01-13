Adult Small Dog under 10kg

Dry food for Dog

Adult Small Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for small breed dogs (1-10kg) 10 months to 8 years old that have not been neutered. This complete diet is tailored to meet the higher energy needs of non-neutered adult dogs. It also supports the specific dental and digestive requirements of small breeds. It can be feed throughout your dog's adult life.

Sizes available

50g

2kg

4kg

8kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Tartar control

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help promote health with age.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

