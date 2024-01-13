Anallergenic
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Oligopeptides
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of allergic reactions to food.
Allergen restriction
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Maize starch, feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (source of L amino acids and oligopeptides), copra oil, soya oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, fructo-oligo-saccharides, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, animal fat, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein source: feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight. Carbohydrate source: maize starch.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 36500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 154 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 8.48 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 18.0% - Fat content: 16.5% - Crude ash: 6.5% - Crude fibres: 1.7%. Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 27.2 g.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4kg
|88
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|6kg
|120
|1 + 3/8
|105
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|8kg
|149
|1 + 5/8
|131
|1 + 3/8
|113
|1 + 2/8
|10kg
|176
|1 + 7/8
|155
|1 + 6/8
|133
|1 + 4/8
|15kg
|238
|2 + 5/8
|209
|2 + 2/8
|181
|2
|20kg
|295
|3 + 2/8
|260
|2 + 7/8
|224
|2 + 4/8
|25kg
|349
|3 + 7/8
|307
|3 + 3/8
|265
|2 + 7/8
|30kg
|400
|4 + 3/8
|352
|3 + 7/8
|304
|3 + 3/8
|35kg
|449
|4 + 7/8
|395
|4 + 3/8
|341
|3 + 6/8
|40kg
|497
|5 + 4/8
|437
|4 + 6/8
|377
|4 + 1/8
|45kg
|543
|6
|477
|5 + 2/8
|412
|4 + 4/8
|50kg
|587
|6 + 3/8
|517
|5 + 5/8
|446
|4 + 7/8
|55kg
|631
|6 + 7/8
|555
|6 + 1/8
|479
|5 + 2/8
|60kg
|673
|7 + 3/8
|592
|6 + 4/8
|512
|5 + 5/8
|70kg
|756
|8 + 2/8
|665
|7 + 2/8
|574
|6 + 2/8
|80kg
|835
|9 + 1/8
|735
|8
|635
|7