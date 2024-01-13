Calm

Calm

Dry food for Dog

From 15 months.

Sizes available

50g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Emotional balance

Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Tartar control

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging