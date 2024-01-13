Cardiac
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
50g
2kg
7.5kg
14kg
Vascular support
Specific nutrients to help support the vascular system and help neutralise free radicals.
Early renal support
A moderate phosphorus content to help maintain renal function.
Electrolyte balance
Potassium, magnesium and sodium content adapted to help support dogs with chronic heart insufficiency.
Cardiac support
Nutrients which contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize flour, animal fats, maize gluten, egg powder, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable fibres, minerals, soya oil, yeasts, fructo-oligo-saccharides, green tea extracts (source of polyphenols), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15100 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 47 mg, E6 (Zinc): 156 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26% - Fat content: 20% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Per kg: Sodium: 1.3 g - Potassium: 8 g - Magnesium: 1.5 g - Phosphorus: 5.5 g.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|2 kg
|51 g
|4/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|39 g
|3/8 cup
|4 kg
|85 g
|7/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|65 g
|5/8 cup
|6 kg
|116 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|102 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|88 g
|7/8 cup
|8 kg
|144 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|126 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|109 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|170 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|149 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|129 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|15 kg
|230 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|202 g
|2 + 1/8 cup
|175 g
|1 + 7/8 cup
|20 kg
|285 g
|3 cup
|251 g
|2 + 5/8 cup
|217 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|25 kg
|337 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|297 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|256 g
|2 + 5/8 cup
|30 kg
|387 g
|4 cup
|340 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|294 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|35 kg
|434 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|382 g
|4 cup
|330 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|40 kg
|480 g
|5 cup
|422 g
|4 + 3/8 cup
|365 g
|3 + 6/8 cup
|50 kg
|567 g
|5 + 7/8 cup
|499 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|431 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|60 kg
|650 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|572 g
|6 cup
|494 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|70 kg
|730 g
|7 + 5/8 cup
|643 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|555 g
|5 + 6/8 cup
|80 kg
|807 g
|8 + 3/8 cup
|710 g
|7 + 3/8 cup
|613 g
|6 + 3/8 cup