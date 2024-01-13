Cardiac Canine

Cardiac is a complete diet for adult dogs to support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac disease. This diet contains a low level of sodium and increased Potassium.Recommended for (indications): -Congestive cardiac failure-HypertensionNot recommended for (contraindications):-Pregnancy-Lactation-Growth-Hyponatraemia-Pancreatitis or a history ofpancreatitis-HyperlipidaemiaFeeding Advice:The diet should be started from the onset of signs of cardiac disease.It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use.