Diabetic Special Low Carbohydrate

Feeding Instructions

Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (for 195g only) Feeding instruction: for a 4Kg dog give 2 can/day or less if fed in combination with dry food. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.