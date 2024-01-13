Fibre Response

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

50g

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

High fibre

High fibre content to address fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

