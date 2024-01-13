Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Sizes available
2kg
7.5kg
Benefits: Digestive support / Moderate calorie / High palatability ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is specifically formulated for overweight dogs (or dogs with a tendency to overeat) to help support digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet is formulated with a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain a healthy body weight. Thanks to its highly palatable formula, this diet is specially designed to encourage food acceptance in dogs with a decreased appetite. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|74
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|125
|1+2/8
|105
|1+1/8
|10
|171
|1+6/8
|148
|1+4/8
|124
|1+2/8
|15
|232
|2+3/8
|200
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|288
|3
|249
|2+5/8
|209
|2+1/8
|25
|340
|3+4/8
|294
|3+1/8
|247
|2+5/8
|30
|390
|4+1/8
|337
|3+4/8
|284
|3
|35
|438
|4+5/8
|378
|4
|319
|3+3/8
|40
|484
|5
|418
|4+3/8
|352
|3+5/8
|45
|529
|5+4/8
|457
|4+6/8
|385
|4
|50
|572
|6
|494
|5+1/8
|416
|4+3/8
|55
|615
|6+3/8
|531
|5+4/8
|447
|4+5/8
|60
|656
|6+7/8
|567
|5+7/8
|477
|5
|70
|737
|7+5/8
|636
|6+5/8
|536
|5+5/8
|80
|814
|8+4/8
|703
|7+3/8
|592
|6+1/8