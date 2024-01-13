Benefits: Digestive support / Moderate calorie / High palatability ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is specifically formulated for overweight dogs (or dogs with a tendency to overeat) to help support digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet is formulated with a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain a healthy body weight. Thanks to its highly palatable formula, this diet is specially designed to encourage food acceptance in dogs with a decreased appetite. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.