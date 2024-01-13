Hepatic

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BENEFITS

Vegetable protein

Highly digestable proteins (soy protein isolate) are better tolerated in dogs with hepatic encephalopathy

Low copper

A low copper with increased zinc content minimises both copper accumulation in the hepatocytes and intracellular lesions caused by cholestasis

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

High energy

High energy provided from fat avoids excessive protein catabolism, limiting the risk of onset or the progression of hepatic encephalopathy

