Hypoallergenic Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
1kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Dental health
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, minerals, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, beet pulp, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 153 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - - - - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 24.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 8.4% - Crude fibres: 0.7%. Per kg: essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 37.3 g - Calcium: 8.0 g - Magnesium: 0.7 g - Phosphorus: 6.0 g.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|48 g
|1/2 cup
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|2.5 kg
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|49 g
|4/8 cup
|3 kg
|73 g
|6/8 cup
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|3.5 kg
|82 g
|7/8 cup
|72 g
|6/8 cup
|62 g
|5/8 cup
|4 kg
|91 g
|1 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|69 g
|6/8 cup
|5 kg
|107 g
|1+1/8 cups
|94 g
|1 cup
|82 g
|7/8 cup
|6 kg
|123 g
|1+2/8 cups
|108 g
|1+1/8 cups
|94 g
|1 cup
|7 kg
|138 g
|1+4/8 cups
|122 g
|1+2/8 cups
|105 g
|1+1/8 cups
|8 kg
|153 g
|1+5/8 cups
|134 g
|1+3/8 cups
|116 g
|1+2/8 cups
|9 kg
|167 g
|1+6/8 cups
|147 g
|1+4/8 cups
|127 g
|1+3/8 cups
|10 kg
|181 g
|1+7/8 cups
|159 g
|1+5/8 cups
|137 g
|1+3/8 cups