ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s joint health and ease of movement. This formula contains New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract and omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints. This diet contains a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately supporting joint health. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.