Pill Assist Medium/Large Dog

Benefits: Highly attractive formula / Adaptable form / Adapted energy content ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition: Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering our best health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. Make medication administration easier for your dog with ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist: ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist Medium and Large dogs is mouldable kibble that is specifically formulated to help make medication administration easier for medium or large breed adult dogs that weigh more than 10 kg. Highly attractive formula: This highly attractive formula is specially designed to appeal to your dog’s appetite. When tested in a 2018 Royal Canin internal study, Pill Assist was shown to enable daily pill acceptance in an impressive 97% (1) of cases. Adaptable form: Thanks to its mouldable texture and adaptable form, Pill Assist can be easily shaped around most types of tablets and pills of different sizes to cover and disguise them. Adapted energy content: Pill Assist is a moderate calorie formula and contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of medium and large breed dogs. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. It is recommended to adapt your dog’s main meal quantities according to the number of Pill Assist given. (1) ROYAL CANIN® internal study 2018