Pill Assist Small Dog
Other food for Dog
Complementary feed for dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 90g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Highly attractive formula / Adaptable form / Adapted energy content ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist Small Dogs is mouldable kibble that is specifically formulated to help make medication administration easier for small breed adult dogs. When tested in a 2018 Royal Canin internal study, Pill Assist’s highly attractive formula was shown to enable daily pill acceptance in 98% (1) of cases. Pill Assist has a mouldable texture and can be easily shaped around most types of tablets and pills of different sizes to cover and disguise them. This moderate calorie formula contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of small breed dogs. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. It is recommended to adapt your dog’s main meal quantities according to the number of Pill Assist given. (1) ROYAL CANIN® internal study 2018.
Packaging texts
1 Veterinary 3 Pill Assist 4 Small Dog 5 Pill administration can be a stressful moment for dogs. PILL ASSIST has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets&rsquo wellbeing. 10 www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU for Royal Canin SAS © Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved 11 Best Before 12 Approx 13 30 Pieces for dogs