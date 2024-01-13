Satiety Weight Management
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
50g
1.5kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Begging control
High natural fibre level helps keep dogs satisfied between meals. Helped control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Effective weight management
Supports safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight over a 3 month period.
Healthy joint support
Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess bodyweight.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, tapioca, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives(per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 137 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 16.8%. Metabolisable energy: 2678.0Kcal/kkg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: See table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Ideal wieght ( kg)
|Beginning of diet
|4 weeks after*
|Maintain of ideal weight
|g
|g
|g
|10
|147
|126
|139
|12
|169
|144
|159
|14
|189
|162
|178
|16
|209
|179
|197
|18
|228
|196
|215
|20
|247
|212
|233
|25
|292
|250
|276
|30
|335
|287
|316
|35
|376
|322
|355
|40
|416
|356
|392
|45
|454
|389
|428
|50
|491
|421
|463
|60
|564
|483
|531
|70
|633
|542
|596
|80
|699
|599
|659
|90
|764
|655
|720
|*if dog doesn't loss weight