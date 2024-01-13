Sensitivity Control
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
1.5kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA & DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: tapioca, dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein , hydrolysed poultry proteins. Carbohydrate source: tapioca.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 150 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituentsS: Protein: 21.0% - Fat content: 9.0% - Crude ash: 8.0% - Crude fibres: 4.5%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 17.6 g - EPA/DHA: 3.5 g - Omega 3: 7.5 g.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 190 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 70 - Crude fibre (max) 55 - Crude ash (max) 88. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|-
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|2kg
|64
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|4kg
|107
|1 + 2/8
|94
|1
|81
|7/8
|6kg
|145
|1 + 5/8
|127
|1 + 3/8
|110
|1 + 2/8
|8kg
|180
|2
|158
|1 + 6/8
|137
|1 + 4/8
|10kg
|212
|2 + 3/8
|187
|2 + 1/8
|161
|1 + 7/8
|15kg
|288
|3 + 2/8
|253
|2 + 7/8
|219
|2 + 4/8
|20kg
|357
|4
|314
|3 + 4/8
|271
|3
|25kg
|422
|4 + 6/8
|372
|4 + 2/8
|321
|3 + 5/8
|30kg
|484
|5 + 4/8
|426
|4 + 6/8
|368
|4 + 1/8
|35kg
|543
|6 + 1/8
|478
|5 + 3/8
|413
|4 + 5/8
|40kg
|601
|6 + 6/8
|529
|6
|456
|5 + 1/8
|45kg
|656
|7 + 3/8
|577
|6 + 4/8
|499
|5 + 5/8
|50kg
|710
|8
|625
|7
|540
|6 + 1/8
|55kg
|763
|8 + 5/8
|671
|7 + 4/8
|580
|6 + 4/8
|60kg
|814
|9 + 1/8
|716
|8 + 1/8
|619
|7
|70kg
|914
|10 + 2/8
|804
|9
|695
|7 + 7/8
|80kg
|1010
|11 + 3/8
|889
|10
|768
|8 + 5/8