Skin Care Puppy Small Dog

Skin Care Puppy Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for small breed junior dogs.

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Dermal care

Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Digestive health

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Natural defences support

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help support natural defences.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging