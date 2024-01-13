Skin Care Puppy Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for small breed junior dogs.
BENEFITS
Dermal care
Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Digestive health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Natural defences support
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help support natural defences.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize, maize gluten, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, soya protein isolate*, beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, flax seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 74 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 69 mg, E6 (Zinc): 152 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.2 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 29.0% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 8.0% - Crude fibres: 2.0%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 39.7 g - .
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instructions: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Age (months)
|-
|Dog weight = 2 kg
|Dog weight = 3 kg
|Dog weight = 4 kg
|Dog weight = 5 kg
|Dog weight = 6 kg
|Dog weight = 7 kg
|Dog weight= 8 kg
|Dog weight = 10 kg
|2 m
|g
|49
|64
|78
|93
|103
|113
|124
|146
|cup
|3/8
|4/8
|5/8
|6/8
|7/8
|1
|1
|1 1/4
|3 m
|g
|54
|72
|88
|105
|119
|133
|146
|172
|cup
|4/8
|5/8
|6/8
|7/8
|1
|1 1/8
|1 1/4
|1 3/8
|4 m
|g
|56
|75
|92
|110
|125
|140
|154
|183
|cup
|4/8
|5/8
|6/8
|7/8
|1
|1 1/8
|1 1/4
|1 1/2
|5 m
|g
|55
|75
|93
|110
|126
|142
|157
|186
|cup
|4/8
|5/8
|6/8
|7/8
|1
|1 1/8
|1 1/4
|1 1/2
|6 m
|g
|48
|68
|84
|100
|125
|141
|156
|185
|cup
|3/8
|5/8
|6/8
|7/8
|1
|1 1/8
|1 1/4
|1 1/2
|7 m
|g
|40
|61
|76
|90
|113
|127
|141
|167
|cup
|3/8
|4/8
|5/8
|6/8
|1
|1
|1 1/8
|1 3/8
|8 m
|g
|40
|54
|67
|79
|101
|114
|126
|150
|cup
|3/8
|4/8
|4/8
|5/8
|7/8
|1
|1
|1 1/4
|9 m
|g
|39
|54
|66
|79
|90
|101
|112
|134
|cup
|3/8
|4/8
|4/8
|5/8
|6/8
|7/8
|7/8
|1 1/8
|10 m
|g
|39
|53
|66
|78
|89
|100
|111
|133
|cup
|3/8
|4/8
|4/8
|5/8
|6/8
|7/8
|7/8
|1 1/8