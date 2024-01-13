Eukanuba™ ADULT LARGE BREED
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
Tamaños disponibles
16lb
30lb
33lb
40lb
Eukanuba Adult Large Breed dry dog food is complete and balanced nutrition for large breed dogs 15 months or older, weighing over 55 lbs.
ENERGY
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel their daily activity needs.
BODY
Animal protein combined with over 50% more* glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support lean muscles and agile joints. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed
MIND
DHA & antioxidant to help support healthy brain function.
PROTEIN CLAIM
CHICKEN 1ST INGREDIENT
CLEAN TEETH, HEALTHY GUMS
Eukanuba™ 3D DentaDefense™* is proven to reduce tartar build-up. *Crunchy texture + S-shape kibble + a polyphosphate help reduce plaque and tartar build-up.
GENTLE DIGESTION
Natural fiber and prebiotic blend for active dogs.
AN ACTIVE LIFE IS A HEALTHY LIFE It’s true for us, and for them. A puppy, growing and exploring the new world. An adult, fit and healthy for any adventure. A mature dog, full of vitality each day. For over 50 years, we’re designing extraordinary nutrition for the healthy, active life every dog deserves.
Eukanuba DEDICATED TO HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVES™
'An exclusive protein and nutrient-powered design that fuels your dog''s BODY, MIND and ENERGY (NOTE- FOR USE ON 12+KG BAGS)'
FEEDING GUIDELINES: These guideline amounts are a starting point and your dog may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your dog per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: large breed dogs over 55 lb/ 25 kg who are 1 year and older. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your dog at all times. • Because Eukanuba™ ADULT LARGE BREED is complete and balanced for maintenance you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements.
Safe Handling Tips for any Pet Foods and Treats: Please wash your hands before and after handling pet food or treats. Wash pet food bowls with soap and hot water after each use.
Learn more at: www.eukanuba.com
*Eukanuba™ offers a satisfaction guarantee. Questions? Comments? Call us at 1-888-EUKANUBA (1-888-385-2682). If you are not satisfied with this product, simply save the unused portion, together with the proof of purchase and call us. We will gladly replace or refund your money. Limit one per household.