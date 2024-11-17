Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
About the Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.
The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos del World Cat Congress (WCC)
Rasgos específicos de la raza
País: Myanmar
Pelaje: Pelaje corto
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-16 años
Activo / Afectuoso / Alerta / Amistoso
Pelaje: Pelaje corto
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-16 años
Activo / Afectuoso / Alerta / Amistoso
Hechos clave
Requiere mucha atención
Necesita aseo moderado
Adecuado para la vida interior y exterior
Necesita aseo moderado
Adecuado para la vida interior y exterior
Dale like y comparte esta página