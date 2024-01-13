Kitten Instintive - Pouch
Alimento húmedo para gatos
12 x 85g
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
4A- Soft texture for baby teeth
Optimal chunk size, texture & taste for growing kittens.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.