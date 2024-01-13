Mother & Babycat
Alimento seco para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
400g
1.5kg
Special easy weaning
A tiny kibble, with a texture adapted to the very young kitten’s jaw and milk teeth can be easily rehydrated. This promotes the transition from milk to solid food during weaning.
Immune system support
'Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity aquired from the mother''s colostrum decreases gradually before the kitten’s own natural defences are not yet full functional. MOTHER & BABYCAT helps support the 1st age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine, and lutein. '
Digestive health
'During the growth period, the kitten''s digestive system remains immature.A combination of high quality protein ( L.I.P)* and specific fibres ( psyllium, FOS) promotes a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to good stool quality. * protein selected for its very high digestibility'