Sterilised

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

400g

1.5kg

4kg

7.5kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

After neutering, energy requirements of cats decrease. STERILISED 37 helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.

L.I.P

Selected protein with digestibility over 90% (Royal Canin).

HIGH PROTEIN CONTENT

After neutering cats tend to put on weight. STERILISED 37 helps maintain muscle mass with a high protein content.

ENRICHED WITH L-CARNITINE

L-Carnitine is involved in healthy fat metabolism