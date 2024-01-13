Sterilised
Alimento seco para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
400g
1.5kg
4kg
7.5kg
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
After neutering, energy requirements of cats decrease. STERILISED 37 helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.
L.I.P
Selected protein with digestibility over 90% (Royal Canin).
HIGH PROTEIN CONTENT
After neutering cats tend to put on weight. STERILISED 37 helps maintain muscle mass with a high protein content.
ENRICHED WITH L-CARNITINE
L-Carnitine is involved in healthy fat metabolism