Urinary Care
Risk of urinary issues
Does your cat have a risk of urinary issues? Urinary crystals can be found even in the urine of healthy cats. Depending on several factors including pH, urinary crystals can be transformed into stones. Nutrition can be an effective way to help reduce the risk of urinary crystal formation.
Proven results / 2x / as effective in supporting lower urinary tract health / in 10 days / ideal mineral balance / low urinary ph
Proven results: the exclusive use of URINARY CARE is effective after 10 days: 2x* reduced risk of urinary stone formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance diet for felines - Specifically proven for struvite stones.