Gastrointestinal Kitten

Alimento seco para gatos

BENEFICIOS

5B. OPTIMAL GROWTH

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

5C. MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Vomiting, diarrhoea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Rehydratable kibble to encourage food intake and help transition from milk to solid food.