Hepatic Felino

Hepatic Felino

pa.productGrid.productCategoryDryFoodForCat

pa.existingFormats.existingFormats

50g

2kg

4kg

pa.existingFormats.whatIsTheRightPortion

pa.vetRecommendation.vetRecommendationTitle

pa.vetRecommendation.vetRecommendationText

pa.productDetails.productDetailsTitle
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
pa.benefits.benefitsTitle

High energy

Adequate energy content to meet the needs of adult cats without overloading the stomach.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.