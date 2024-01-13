Renal Felino

Renal Felino

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

2kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
BENEFICIOS

SENSITIVITIES

Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

AROMATIC CHOICE

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to help support renal function, contributing to improve the cat's quality of life.

FORMULA FEATURES

Unique aromatic profile and round kibble shape.