Renal Felino
Alimento seco para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
2kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
SENSITIVITIES
Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to help support renal function, contributing to improve the cat's quality of life.
FORMULA FEATURES
Unique aromatic profile and round kibble shape.