Satiety Weight Management Feline

Satiety Weight Management Feline

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

1.5kg

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
BENEFICIOS

EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss