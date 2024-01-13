Satiety Weight Management Feline
Alimento seco para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
1.5kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss