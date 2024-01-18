In dogs, digestion starts in the stomach where digestive enzymes are released, right after the food is (quickly) swallowed and has passed through the oesophagus. The small intestine might be called small, but it provides a large surface area to allow the nutrients to be absorbed by the body. Finally, the large intestine transports the waste to its final destination, back to the outside world.

This complex process, which usually takes up to 9 hours, has one main goal: to give the dog’s body the nutrients it needs to function and grow healthily. But to be turned into nutrients, the food needs to be highly digestible. Another reason why your dog’s digestion is important is that any undigested food can ferment in the intestine and disturb the digestive microflora balance, ultimately resulting in diarrhoea, nutritional deficiencies, and other health issues.